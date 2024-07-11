Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $153.64. 359,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,858. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.