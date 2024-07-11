Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Bought by Evolution Advisers Inc.

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 39,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.13. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

