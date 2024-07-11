Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,663,000 after acquiring an additional 294,495 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.08. 1,992,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,884. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $275.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.63. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

