Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.72

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 255886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
