Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.72

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 255886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,827,000 after buying an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after purchasing an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after purchasing an additional 627,993 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

