Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Evolution Advisers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 714,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,774,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 956,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,325,000 after purchasing an additional 55,112 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 2,481,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,669. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

