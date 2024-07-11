Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,318. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

