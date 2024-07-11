Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.99. 836,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
