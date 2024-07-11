Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.85

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 79821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,521,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

