Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.95. 266,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,035. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

