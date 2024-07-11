Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 806,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $63.90. 181,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,732. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

