VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,817,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

