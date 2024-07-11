VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.22% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,982,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,335,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 221,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.28. 55,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,303. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

