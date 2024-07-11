Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.45). Approximately 265,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 80,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.46).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The stock has a market cap of £37.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 37.15.

Get Van Elle alerts:

Insider Activity at Van Elle

In other Van Elle news, insider Frank Nelson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,500 ($23,696.68). 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.