Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.62

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 180076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

