Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.08. 1,177,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,809. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.