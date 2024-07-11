Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AON. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,743,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.85. 595,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,856. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.87. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

