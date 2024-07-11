Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233,082 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $92.73. 3,742,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.