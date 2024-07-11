Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Invests $370,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,033,000 after acquiring an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $750.01. 801,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,334. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.60.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

