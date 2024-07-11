Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Diversified LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,598,000 after acquiring an additional 604,844 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.74. 3,083,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.71.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

