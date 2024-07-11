Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 68 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CDW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 204,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.7 %

CDW stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.56. The stock had a trading volume of 556,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,354. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $184.99 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.