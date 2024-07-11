Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VHI opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

About Valhi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. ( NYSE:VHI Free Report ) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.