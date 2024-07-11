Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
NYSE:VHI opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $447.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83.
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter.
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
