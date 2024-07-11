Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $171.00 to $165.00. The stock had previously closed at $147.96, but opened at $144.38. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy shares last traded at $144.90, with a volume of 286,204 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.07.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

