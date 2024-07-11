USDX [Kava] Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $89.40 million and approximately $310,643.96 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,683.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $353.92 or 0.00613557 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00066644 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.80562521 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $316,263.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.