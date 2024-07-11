Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.79

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 31400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.
Urbanfund Stock Down 4.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$42.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.87.
Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter.
Urbanfund Company Profile
Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.
See Also
