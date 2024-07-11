Upstart Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 61,309 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,258 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $21,041,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,212.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $21,041,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,610 shares of company stock worth $4,062,993. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Upstart by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Upstart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Trading Up 6.6 %

UPST traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Upstart has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.