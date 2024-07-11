Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Shares Down 6.7%

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Approximately 5,393,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,661,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Upland Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of £33.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.41.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

