Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Lowered by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $51.61. 474,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,403. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

