Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. 1,159,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,725. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.