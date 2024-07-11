United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

