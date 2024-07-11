United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:UG opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $9.88.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.