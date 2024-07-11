Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF) Short Interest Up 8,721.4% in June

Tyro Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:TYPMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 8,721.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYPMF remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. Tyro Payments has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Tyro Payments Limited provides payment solutions to merchants in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Payments and Banking. It offers electronic funds transfer at point of sale (EFTPOS) solutions, business loans, and banking solutions. The company also acquires credit, debit, and EFTPOS cards; and offers Medicare and private health fund claiming and rebating services.

