Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $473.00 to $515.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tyler Technologies traded as high as $521.03 and last traded at $515.44, with a volume of 31504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $511.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.27.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total value of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,137,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,671 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.03, for a total value of $1,242,095.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,294,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.83, for a total transaction of $2,529,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,137,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $459,691,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,501,000 after purchasing an additional 70,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 179.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 107,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.97. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

