Truist Financial Trims Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price to $107.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WTFC. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Hovde Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $100.16 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $105.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.16. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

