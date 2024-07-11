Truist Financial Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $24.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.10.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after buying an additional 155,776 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,597,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

