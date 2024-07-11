Truist Financial Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $82.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.45.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $74.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77. Polaris has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

