Truist Financial Boosts Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $235.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $219.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.43.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $220.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $262.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.04.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

