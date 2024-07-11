Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,982 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 662% compared to the average daily volume of 1,966 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Shares of BKR opened at $33.84 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,445,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,627,000 after purchasing an additional 745,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,579,000 after purchasing an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

