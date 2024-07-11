Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

TPZ stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

