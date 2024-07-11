Topps Tiles’ (TPT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 42 ($0.54) price target on the stock.

TPT stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.03. Topps Tiles has a 12-month low of GBX 38 ($0.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 57.80 ($0.74). The firm has a market cap of £76.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.77%. Topps Tiles’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

