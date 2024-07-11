Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $70,100.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,179,623 shares in the company, valued at $50,329,157.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.