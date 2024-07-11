Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Up 0.2%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.70 ($0.29). 5,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.29).

Third Point Investors Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 13.81.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

