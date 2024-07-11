The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is Carson Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 3.5% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $631,068,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707,845 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $128,413,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6,303.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,199,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $78.42. 2,443,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $80.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.