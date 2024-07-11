The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 81,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 160,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE IPG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. 164,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,724. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

