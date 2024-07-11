The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 126.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $146,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 81,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

IPG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.01. 1,452,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,480. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $40.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

