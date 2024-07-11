The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.87 and a 200-day moving average of $415.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $483.16. The stock has a market cap of $153.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

