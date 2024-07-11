The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 173,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Glimpse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Glimpse Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRAR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.05. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

