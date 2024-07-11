The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $276,917.76 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,627,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 14,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,415. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.
The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
