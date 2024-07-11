The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $276,917.76 in Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,088 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $276,917.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,627,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,495,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE GRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.69. 14,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,415. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 318,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 136,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

