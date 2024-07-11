TFB Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. 8,081,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,254,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

