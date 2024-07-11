TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 42.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 463,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $45,150,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,239 shares of company stock worth $52,996,537 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Moderna Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.44. 2,800,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.61. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

