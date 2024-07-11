TFB Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.97. 324,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,606. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,110 shares of company stock worth $744,577 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

