TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TFB Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 103,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $380,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,888,000. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $44.06. 15,332,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,097,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $44.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

